Belarusian, Russian Military Pilots Train On Air Defense Suppression - Defense Ministry

Published January 20, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Belarusian and Russian air troops are training the suppression of air defense systems and elimination of command points during a joint exercise in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday

The joint flight and tactical drills of a joint Belarusian-Russian regional group of troops deployed in Belarus started on January 16 and will last through February 1.

"Flight crews perform combat operations at the Ruzhany training ground (Brest region), during which the aviation suppresses air defense and eliminates command posts, cluster of vehicles and troops of a potential enemy, while fighter air cover is provided for strike groups of attack and bomber aircraft," the ministry said on Telegram.

According to the ministry, an airborne early warning and control A-50 aircraft is conducting aerial reconnaissance and providing guidance for crews of multi-purpose fighter jets.

All air bases of the Belarusian air and air defense forces are in use during the drills, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

Earlier in January, Belarusian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Zhuk said that both countries would continue to train their armed forces, and the current tactical flight exercise would be followed by various staff training events and a large-scale joint exercise dubbed Sword of the Union 2023.

Minsk has repeatedly stated that the tasks of the Russia-Belarus regional group of troops are purely defensive.

