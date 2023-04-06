Belarusian, Russian Military Units Ready to Defend Union State at Any Time - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Belarusian and Russian units of the regional grouping of armed forces are ready to defend the Union State of Belarus and Russia at any time, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The training system of the regional grouping of troops on the territory of our country works like clockwork.

Interaction is well-established both at the level of decision-making centers and at the level of fighters. Both Belarusians and Russians are ready to perform tasks to protect the Union State at any time and in any situation," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 500 Belarusian instructors are engaged in the education and training of units of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia, the ministry added.