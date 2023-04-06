Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Belarusian, Russian Military Units Ready To Defend Union State At Any Time - Minsk

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Belarusian, Russian Military Units Ready to Defend Union State at Any Time - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Belarusian and Russian units of the regional grouping of armed forces are ready to defend the Union State of Belarus and Russia at any time, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The training system of the regional grouping of troops on the territory of our country works like clockwork.

Interaction is well-established both at the level of decision-making centers and at the level of fighters. Both Belarusians and Russians are ready to perform tasks to protect the Union State at any time and in any situation," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 500 Belarusian instructors are engaged in the education and training of units of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and Russia, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Education Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

5 minutes ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

1 hour ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

6 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.