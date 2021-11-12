Belarusian, Russian Paratroopers Performing Combat Training Amid Growing Border Activities

Belarusian and Russian paratroopers are performing combat training tasks at a training ground in Belarus amid intensifying military activity at Belarus' western border, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Belarusian and Russian paratroopers are performing combat training tasks at a training ground in Belarus amid intensifying military activity at Belarus' western border, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In connection with the buildup in military activity near the state border of the Republic of Belarus, a component of the Union State reaction force is being checked. Today, joint tactical airborne assault unit of the Belarusian armed forces' special operation troops and the Russian armed forces' airborne troops are landing at the Gozhsky training ground (in Belarus' Grodno region) as part of a combined battalion tactical unit," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Russia's Il-76 military transport aircraft are involved in the operation, as well as helicopters of the Belarusian air force and air defense force.

"After landing, Belarusian and Russian paratroopers will perform a number of combat training tasks, including capture and holding of the base area, and search and destruction of designated targets, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups and illegal armed formations," the Belarusian Defense Ministry added.