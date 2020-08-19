UrduPoint.com
Belarusian, Russian Prime Ministers Agreed To Work On Lifting Border Restrictions

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Belarusian, Russian Prime Ministers Agreed to Work on Lifting Border Restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, agreed, during a phone conversation, on joint work to lift restrictions on movement across the Belarusian-Russian border, the Belarusian government said on Wednesday.

"The parties discussed topical issues of interaction and made necessary decisions. In particular, an agreement was reached on joint work of the relevant departments of the two countries to lift restrictions on movement across the Belarusian-Russian border," the message says.

At the end of the conversation, the parties emphasized their focus on the prompt resolution of all issues within the Union State. As a result, specific instructions were given to the departments of the two countries to implement the agreements reached.

Golovchenko also briefed Mishustin about the current situation in Belarus and measures being taken to prevent attempts to destabilize the situation in the country. He noted that all sectors of the economy and industry were operating normally.

