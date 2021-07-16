Belarusian, Russian Prime Ministers Discuss Countering Sanctions, Deepening Cooperation

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko discussed by phone with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin the implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of the two states in countering Western sanctions and deepening Belarusian-Russian economic cooperation, the Belarusian government said on Thursday.

"The heads of government discussed issues of trade and economic cooperation, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting of the heads of state of Belarus and Russia on countering sanctions pressure, deepening economic cooperation, which are being worked on by the relevant departments of the two countries," the statement says.