UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian, Russian, Serbian Military To Hold Counter-Terrorism Drills - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

Belarusian, Russian, Serbian Military to Hold Counter-Terrorism Drills - Defense Ministry

Belarusian, Russian and Serbian troops will practice counter-terrorism tasks during the Slavic Fraternity military exercise, which Belarus will host later in September, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian, Russian and Serbian troops will practice counter-terrorism tasks during the Slavic Fraternity military exercise, which Belarus will host later in September, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Brest firing ground of the 38th air assault brigade will host the annual multinational Belarusian-Russian-Serbian tactical drills Slavic Fraternity-2020 under the guidance of the Belarusian armed forces' special operations forces chief. Unit of the Belarusian, Russian and Serbian armed forces will take part in the exercise, a multinational tactical group will be formed," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Participants of the drills will arrive in Belarus in the period between September 10-15.

Last year, the Slavic Fraternity exercise was held in Serbia.

Related Topics

Firing Russia Brest Belarus Serbia September

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys Saudi-bound explosive Hout ..

13 minutes ago

Van overturns in Naushahro Feroze district; 8 inju ..

3 minutes ago

NCOC reviews IT arrangements for educational insti ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy has pivotal role in defense, securit ..

3 minutes ago

Death toll of mine collapsed incident mounts to 18 ..

3 minutes ago

PM chairs cabinet meeting

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.