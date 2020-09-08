Belarusian, Russian, Serbian Military to Hold Counter-Terrorism Drills - Defense Ministry

Belarusian, Russian and Serbian troops will practice counter-terrorism tasks during the Slavic Fraternity military exercise, which Belarus will host later in September, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Belarusian, Russian and Serbian troops will practice counter-terrorism tasks during the Slavic Fraternity military exercise, which Belarus will host later in September, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Brest firing ground of the 38th air assault brigade will host the annual multinational Belarusian-Russian-Serbian tactical drills Slavic Fraternity-2020 under the guidance of the Belarusian armed forces' special operations forces chief. Unit of the Belarusian, Russian and Serbian armed forces will take part in the exercise, a multinational tactical group will be formed," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Participants of the drills will arrive in Belarus in the period between September 10-15.

Last year, the Slavic Fraternity exercise was held in Serbia.