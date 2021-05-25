UrduPoint.com
Belarusian, Russian Top Diplomats Discuss Ryanair Incident - Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the recent incident related to the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk during a phone conversation and stressed that an investigation has to be objective, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties exchanged views on the situation around the incident with the Ryanair aircraft and stressed the need for a comprehensive and objective investigation by the competent expert bodies. Makei once again confirmed the full transparency of the Belarusian side and readiness for open interaction with the relevant international structures, including providing them with all the necessary reliable information," the ministry said in a statement.

Makei and Lavrov also discussed other issues and agreed on the schedule of regular contacts.

More Stories From World

