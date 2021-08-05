UrduPoint.com

Belarusian-Russian West-2021 Drills Purely Defensive - Belarusian Defense Ministry

The Belarusian-Russian West-2021 military drills are purely defensive and reaffirm Minsk's stance on strengthening regional security, Viktor Gulevich, the chief of the General Staff of Belarusian military, said on Thursday

"The joint strategic exercise West-2021 is a defensive exercise that confirms the course of Belarus to strengthen regional security and adherence to allied commitments with Russia," Gulevich told a briefing.

The military drills in Russia and Belarus will be held on September 10-16.

