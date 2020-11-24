Belarusian Security Committee Finished Probe Against Belgazprombank, Babariko Denies Guilt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) announced on Tuesday that it finished the pre-trial investigation against Belgazprombank top managers, noting that all of them pleaded guilty, except opposition figure Viktor Babariko.

"The KGB's investigative unit has finished the pre-trial investigation of the criminal case against Belgazprombank top managers," the KGB said in a statement.

According to the statement, ex-Belgazprombank chief Babariko was charged over his involvement in "receiving bribes by an organized group on an especially large scale" and money laundering.

"All the defendants have fully admitted their guilt in the crimes they are charged with, except Babariko," the KGB added.