Belarusian Security Committee Instructed To Organize Search For Tikhanovskaya - Prosecutor

Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Belarusian Security Committee Instructed to Organize Search for Tikhanovskaya - Prosecutor

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The Belarusian Prosecutor's Office instructed the State Security Committee (KGB) to immediately organize an international search for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, opposition leader and ex-presidential candidate, and other members of the opposition over a case related to preparing a terrorist attack, Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Shved said that a criminal case has been initiated against Tikhanovskaya and members of the BYPOL opposition initiative.

"The criminal case has been sent to the KGB Investigation Department to organize a preliminary investigation.

The Prosecutor General's Office instructed the State Security Committee to immediately organize an international search for these persons and prepare a package of documents to be sent to the competent authorities of Lithuania and Poland on their extradition for a criminal prosecution," Shved said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

Last week, the Interior Ministry said that a 35-year-old man, who planned terrorist attacks in the country, was detained.

