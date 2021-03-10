UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Security Committee Says Terrorist Attacks Were Prevented In Country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Terrorist Attacks targeting state facilities and officials in Belarus were planned and they were prevented, Ivan Tertel, the head of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB), said on Tuesday.

"Terrorist attacks were planned both against the facilities of government departments and against individual officials, including with the threat of death of a large number of the population. Unfortunately, this is true, this is the reality in which we currently live. And we take appropriate measures," Tertel said in an interview with the Belarus 1 tv channel.

In addition, Tertel said that security services are aware of three scenarios of protests in Belarus that are planned on March 25-27, and added that attempts to destabilize the situation will be suppressed.

"We know for certain that in the period from [March] 25 to 27, attempts will be made to destabilize the situation in the country," the KGB chief said, and revealed three scenarios of protests that envision provocations againt law enforcement officers.

Tertel added that the security service will be tough and act in accordance with the law.

