UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check Of Army's Readiness

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Belarusian Security Council Announces Snap Check of Army's Readiness

Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich said on Tuesday that during the snap inspection of the army of the republic that had begun, the military would be assigned tasks based on an analysis of the experience of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

"A wide range of tasks will be worked out: making a march over long distances into unfamiliar areas of the terrain, where tasks will be carried out to take various facilities under guard, occupying firing lines, performing fire tasks, tactical tasks.

The tasks will be set based on an analysis of the experience of conducting (Russia's) special military operation in Ukraine," Volfovich said.

The state secretary added that on Tuesday morning one of the military units located in the southern operational direction had been raised and put on alert.

"It was given the task of getting out and covering, taking under guard a facility on the southern border," Volfovich added.

The snap check of the combat readiness of the army that began in the country will first involve military units of the immediate reaction forces, he said.

