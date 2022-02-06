Belarusian Security Council Chief Calls Russian Attack on Ukraine Unlikely

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Alexander Volfovich, the secretary of Belarus's Security Council, said a Russian invasion of Ukraine seemed unreasonable and unlikely.

"There have been obvious attempts to stoke tensions with reports of Russian aggression, now from the Belarusian territory, and of Russian plans to attack Ukraine, which sounds unreasonable and unlikely to me," he told the national broadcaster ONT in an interview aired Sunday.