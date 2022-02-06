Belarusian Security Council Chief Suggests US Advisers Running Ukrainian Military

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) The secretary of Belarus's Security Council has suggested that US advisers had effectively taken control of the Ukrainian military and that Minsk should be ready to counter security challenges coming from the neighbor.

"According to the information I have, there are some 5-6 military advisers working at the Ukrainian defense ministry at the strategic level and more than 64 advisers at the operational level.

American advisers appear to be telling (Ukraine) how to live its life and build its armed forces," Alexander Volfovich said in an interview to the national broadcaster ONT aired Sunday.

Belarus should be ready to respond to security challenges coming from Ukraine, Volfovich added. Belarus is hosting joint Belarusian-Russian military drills to test combat readiness of Union State troops. Volfovich said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko could conduct a snap inspection any time.