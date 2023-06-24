Belarusian Security Council on Situation in Russia: Any Internal Conflict Is Gift to West

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Security Council of Belarus, against the backdrop of the situation in Russia, said on Saturday that Minsk remains an ally of Moscow, stressing that any internal conflict in military and political circles and civil society is a gift to the collective West.

"Belarusians and Russians are brotherly peoples, our states are bound by a political alliance. And we cannot remain aloof from the events taking place in the south of Russia. Every provocation, every internal conflict in military and political circles, in the sphere of information and civil society is a gift to the collective West.

Even if the interested forces are not at the origin of such scenarios, they do not miss the opportunity to develop and lead them," the Belarusian Security Council said in a statement provided to Sputnik by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The security council added that the Belarusian people have always been and will always be with Russia.

"Belarus has always been and remains an ally of Russia, fully sharing the goals and objectives of the special military operation. This hard, forced and justified mission to protect the Russian people in Donbas. In fact, it is a fight for the future of the Slavic world," the statement read.