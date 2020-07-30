Belarusian Security Council Says Detained Russians Giving Testimonies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russian citizens that were detained in Belarus on the night into Wednesday on suspicion of planning to destabilize the situation ahead of the August 9 presidential election started testifying, Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Andrei Ravkov told reporters on Thursday.

The Belarusian state-run news agency Belta has reported that over 30 Russians, allegedly belonging to private military company Wagner, have been detained in Minsk.

"They are testifying," Ravkov said, before entering the Central Election Commission (CEC) building.

The CEC has convened a meeting on Thursday and invited all registered presidential candidates.

Ravkov later said that Belarus has opened a criminal investigation into the preparation of terrorist attacks in connection with recent detentions.

The official also expressed the belief that up to 200 "militants" could be staying in Belarus, adding that searches were underway. Moreover, the CEC warned the presidential candidates that extra safety measures would be introduced during mass events.

The Russian Embassy in Belarus has said that it had received an official notification from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry about the detention of Russians. The foreign minister has invited Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to discuss the situation since at least 14 of the detained Russians were "spotted" in Donbas. The meeting is set to take place on Thursday during the first half of the day.