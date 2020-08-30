Belarusian Security Forces Detain 125 Protesters in Minsk by 13:00 GMT - Interior Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Belarusian security forces deployed special equipment and arrested 125 people during an ongoing anti-government protest in Minsk by 13:00 GMT on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"As of 04:00 p.m.

local time [13:00 GMT], 125 citizens were detained in Minsk, and an administrative process was initiated against them for participating in unauthorized mass rallies ... the special equipment and gear is used," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman added that the ministry had repeatedly called on people to avoid participating in unauthorized protests and involving children in such rallies.