Belarusian Security Forces Detain at Least 20 People During Protests in Central Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Belarusian security forces have detained at least 20 people during the latest day of unsanctioned protests in central Minsk, Sputnik correspondents at the scene report on Sunday.

A large column of protesters, many waving the white-red-white flag of the Belarusian opposition, has been moving along Independence Avenue throughout the day.

The demonstrators were accompanied by security forces, who attempted to push them back onto Independence Avenue as they sought to turn onto Victors' Avenue.

Several dozen people scattered into neighboring courtyards, and security forces eventually cornered one group of protesters, and conducted at least 10 arrests. Both men and women were among the detainees, according to the correspondent.

At least 10 others were also detained by security forces at the intersection of Melnikaite Street and Victors' Avenue, another Sputnik correspondent reports. During the arrests, which were made after demonstrators ignored orders to disperse, some of the protesters were beaten by security forces

On Sunday, the Belarusian Interior Ministry stated that 114 protesters were detained across the country during Saturday's demonstrations.

A sustained protest movement has swept through Belarus since the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office. The Belarusian opposition has rejected the results of the vote.