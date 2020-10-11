(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The Belarusian security forces on Sunday detained Sergey Popov, a correspondent with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, who was covering a rally in downtown Minsk, the agency said.

At the time of his arrest, the correspondent was near the Planeta Hotel, after which he was taken to the Uruchcha district in the northeastern part of Minsk.

Earlier that day, Natalia Hanusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik that the police took three other Russian journalists into custody to check their documents.

"Three correspondents ... were taken to the police station for the document check," Hanusevich said.

The media workers were supposed to cover an unsanctioned protest, which the Belarusian opposition traditionally holds in Minsk on Sunday afternoon.

Overall, about 10 journalists were detained in central Minsk for document checks on Sunday, the police spokeswoman told Sputnik.

Belarus has been experiencing political turmoil after the August 9 presidential election in which President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term. The opposition did not accept the election result and has insisted its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won. Protests have since been taking place across the country.