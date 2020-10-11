UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Security Forces Detain Correspondent Of Russia's RIA Novosti In Downtown Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Belarusian Security Forces Detain Correspondent of Russia's RIA Novosti in Downtown Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2020) The Belarusian security forces on Sunday detained Sergey Popov, a correspondent with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, who was covering a rally in downtown Minsk, the agency said.

At the time of his arrest, the correspondent was near the Planeta Hotel, after which he was taken to the Uruchcha district in the northeastern part of Minsk.

Earlier that day, Natalia Hanusevich, a spokeswoman for the police department of the Minsk City Executive Committee, told Sputnik that the police took three other Russian journalists into custody to check their documents.

"Three correspondents ... were taken to the police station for the document check," Hanusevich said.

The media workers were supposed to cover an unsanctioned protest, which the Belarusian opposition traditionally holds in Minsk on Sunday afternoon.

Overall, about 10 journalists were detained in central Minsk for document checks on Sunday, the police spokeswoman told Sputnik.

Belarus has been experiencing political turmoil after the August 9 presidential election in which President Alexander Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term. The opposition did not accept the election result and has insisted its candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya won. Protests have since been taking place across the country.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Russia Police Station Hotel Minsk August Sunday Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Initiative by ‘Mother of the UAE’ restores eye ..

15 minutes ago

MoHAP organises first global virtual forum on futu ..

31 minutes ago

&#039;We will work to support initiatives that pro ..

1 hour ago

Arab Youth Centre, New Media Academy partner to pr ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

2 hours ago

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.