Belarusian Security Forces Detain Correspondent Of Russia's RIA Novosti In Downtown Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

The Belarusian security forces on Sunday detained Sergey Popov, a correspondent with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, who was covering a rally in downtown Minsk, the agency said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The Belarusian security forces on Sunday detained Sergey Popov, a correspondent with Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, who was covering a rally in downtown Minsk, the agency said.

At the time of his arrest, the correspondent was near the Planeta Hotel, after which he was taken to the Uruchcha district in the northeastern part of Minsk.

