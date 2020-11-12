Belarusian Security Forces Prevent Protesters With Disabilities From Marching in Minsk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A protest march of people with disabilities has been prevented from happening in the Belarusian capital of Minsk by the security forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The unauthorized march was supposed to begin around 2 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT) from near the Church of Saints Simon and Helena, also known as the Red Church, located on Independence Square in the city center.

Protesters showed up a little later than scheduled and a group comprising several dozens of people tried to access the intended march route along Independence Avenue around 2:30 p.m. At that point, the street's pedestrian segment was already blocked by the security forces.

Protesters returned to the Red Church and marched around Independence Square instead, carrying pro-opposition tokens. A police officer with a loudspeaker repeatedly asked them to leave, stressing that the march had not been authorized, but people ignored the call.

A group of protesters ended up entering the Red Church, and police vans have continued to remain near Independence Square.

A similar protest of people with disabilities took place in Minsk a week ago, ending in several detentions.

Protests of various population segments ” women, retired persons, students, doctors and people with disabilities, among others ” continue being held in Minsk and other Belarusian cities regularly. There are also larger-scale Sunday marches that are for everyone. As a rule, these demonstrations result in multiple arrests. According to the Belarusian non-governmental human rights center Viasna, more than 1,000 people were detained during the protest this past Sunday alone.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won in a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results, claiming electoral fraud. Security officers abundantly used force in suppressing the protests. Three people were officially confirmed dead as a result. Lukashenko's supporters have also organized rallies in his support.