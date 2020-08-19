Belarusian, Spanish Foreign Ministers Back Multilateral Contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed the current situation in Belarus and expressed interest in maintaining communication and contacts between the European Union and Minsk in a phone conversation with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The conversation was held earlier in the day at the initiative of Spain.

"The parties agreed on the importance of evolutionary, progressive development of the country without interference of external forces. The parties expressed interest in maintaining communication channels, continuing working contacts and maintaining the dialogue between Belarus and the European Union," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Belarus plunged into protests after the August 9 presidential election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win over 80 percent of the vote to claim a sixth term as president.

The opposition, coalesced around unlikely contender Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, disputed the result and has been taking to the streets daily since.

The first days of unrest saw a tough confrontation between protesters and law enforcement officers, resulting in mass detentions and injuries on both sides. The security forces have since softened the response and started releasing those detained en masse, but this has so far not helped to appease the demonstrators. According to official numbers, upwards of 6,700 people were detained in the first days of the protests. Hundreds have been injured during the unrest, including more than 120 law enforcement officers, the country's interior minister has said.

The opposition is now seeking to create a coordination council to facilitate a transition of power and steer the country toward "a new fair and democratic" election. Lukashenko has accused the opposition of attempting to seize power.