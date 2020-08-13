Belarusian Special Forces Use Pump Action Guns to Intimidate Protesters in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Belarusian special forces used pump action rifles to intimidate and push back protesters near the Uruchcha metro station in Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

Protesters were largely female during the day and were later replaced by young men shouting "Go away" and "Long Live Belarus!" The special forces, which were stationed in the area in the first half of the day, withdrew but later returned.

Several groups of security officers and vehicles for transporting people appeared on both sides of Independence Avenue.

Some protesters threw bottles in the direction of the special forces after the latter fired warning shots with pump action guns. According to the correspondent, there are no direct clashes or detentions.

Mass protests have been raging in Belarus since Sunday evening when the first election results showed incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote, and the opposition challenged the outcome.