Belarusian State Border Committee Says Shooting In Border Area Heard From Polish Side

Mon 08th November 2021 | 10:35 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) Shooting in the area of the border between Belarus and Poland can be heard from the Polish side, Anton Bychkovsky, a spokesman from the State Border Committee of Belarus, told Sputnik.

"The shooting can be heard from the Polish side," Bychkovsky said, commenting on the information in the media about the shooting on the Belarusian-Polish border.

6 minutes ago
