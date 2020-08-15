Media workers at Belarus' National State TV and Radio Company (BT) are ready to go on strike as soon as this weekend, an anchor for two news channels said Saturday

"Employees are prepared to go on strike. It is hard to say what percentage [of all workers are]," Natalia Bibikova said.

Bibikova, who is also a news director, said the strike was scheduled for Monday, "but events are progressing in a way that it could take place earlier," she added.

The journalist walked out of a BT meeting with Natalia Eismont, a spokeswoman of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who was re-elected for a sixth term last Sunday in a vote that the opposition has described as rigged.