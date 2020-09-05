Belarusian State-Run TV Releases Recording of Alleged Berlin-Warsaw Talks on Navalny

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Belarusian state-run broadcaster ONT released an audio recording of an alleged conversation between Berlin and Warsaw about the "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, in which the alleged German representative says that proof of "poisoning" is not so important, since "all methods are good in war."

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that the republic's intelligence had intercepted a conversation between Warsaw and Berlin that the statements of German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Navalny's "poisoning" had been falsified. Lukashenko also promised to hand over the recording to Russian intelligence services.

On the recording, which lasts less than a minute, the alleged Berlin's representative says the materials on Navalny are ready and will be transferred to the Chancellor's administration, adding that they were awaiting her statement.

When asked by the alleged Warsaw's representative whether the poisoning had been confirmed, he responds that it is a war, where all methods are good, calling his alleged Polish interlocutor "Mike."

The alleged representative of Warsaw said that it was necessary to discourage Russian President Vladimir Putin from "sticking his nose" into the affairs of Minsk and to "drown" him in Russia's domestic problems.

Warsaw's alleged representative also told his "German interlocutor," whom he called "Nick," that Lukashenko had turned out to be "a tough nut to crack", and that he was supported by Russia, local officials and the military.

He promises to give the details when they meet, not by phone.

According to the ONT broadcaster, the recording has been sent to Russian intelligence agencies.