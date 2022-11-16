Belarusian State Security on Alert for January Provocations

Belarusian state security agency KGB has been tipped off about plans by the opposition-in-exile to mount a new propaganda campaign against the government in January, its deputy head said Wednesday

KGB deputy head Sergei Terebov said that the foreign-based Belarusian opposition wanted to drive students and educators into the streets this winter with fake reports of rising tuition costs and falling education standards.

"Attempts by our opponents to goad tutors into action failed but they are not giving up.

They will try doing it again in January 2023," Terebov was quoted as saying by state news agency Belta.

Some critics of the Belarusian government left the country for Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine after President Alexander Lukashenko secured a sixth term in office in the August 2020 poll, rejected as a sham by opposition leaders and their Western backers, and crackdown on anti-goverment protests that followed the vote. Belarus accused the United States and the European Union of meddling in its domestic affairs.