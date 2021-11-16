Belarusian State TV Says 850 Refugees to Spend Night in Logistics Center, 1,200 at Border

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 10:40 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian state-run broadcaster STV reported that 850 middle Eastern refugees decided to spend the night in a logistics center located near the checkpoint across the Belarusian-Polish border.
Another 1,200 migrants remain in a camp in the forest near the Belarusian-Polish border, it said.