Belarusian State TV Says 850 Refugees to Spend Night in Logistics Center, 1,200 at Border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Belarusian state-run broadcaster STV reported that 850 middle Eastern refugees decided to spend the night in a logistics center located near the checkpoint across the Belarusian-Polish border.

Another 1,200 migrants remain in a camp in the forest near the Belarusian-Polish border, it said.