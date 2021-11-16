UrduPoint.com

Belarusian State TV Says 850 Refugees To Spend Night In Logistics Center, 1,200 At Border

Belarusian state-run broadcaster STV reported that 850 Middle Eastern refugees decided to spend the night in a logistics center located near the checkpoint across the Belarusian-Polish border

Another 1,200 migrants remain in a camp in the forest near the Belarusian-Polish border, it said.

