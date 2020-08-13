UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Supreme Court Publishes Names Of 566 People Arrested During Tuesday Protests

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The Belarusian Supreme Court has published the Names of 566 people under arrest for participating in the anti-government unrest that followed the presidential election.

"In connection with the numerous appeals of citizens to the courts of Minsk on the issue of considering cases of administrative offenses, a list of persons on whom an administrative penalty has been imposed in the form of administrative arrest is published," the Supreme Court's press office said in a statement, detailing the list of those arrested on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the individuals will remain behind bars from seven to 25 days.

The unrest in Belarus began after voting ended on the night of the August 9 election, when the preliminary results showed longtime President Alexander Lukashenko leading by a wide margin. Thousands have since been arrested and one person died in cat-and-mouse scuffles with police, who have resorted to using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

