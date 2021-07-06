UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Supreme Court Sentences Babariko To 14 Years In Jail

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Belarusian Supreme Court Sentences Babariko to 14 Years in Jail

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Belarusian Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Viktor Babariko, the former chairman of the board of Belgazprombank and ex-presidential candidate, to 14 years in prison, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"According to the cumulative crimes by partial addition of punishments, Babariko will be sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment in a correctional colony in a high-security regime with a fine of 5,000 basic units ... with the deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the implementation of organizational and administrative and administrative duties for a period of five years," judge Igor Lyubovitsky said.

