Belarusian Tank Units Reinforcing State Border During Armed Forces Inspection - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Belarusian tank units have been deployed to reinforce the country's state border as part of the armed forces' readiness inspection, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Some tank platoons during the inspection are carrying out duties to strengthen the State Border of the Republic of Belarus," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement, noting that it has conducted a comprehensive inspection of the combat readiness of the Belarusian armed forces, during which its armed units organized protection and defense as well as engineering tasks in designated areas to mask weapons, military and special equipment.

The units also performed controlled firing from the T-72B tank, it added.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced another stage of the complex inspection that will include military bases in the Minsk, Hrodna and Brest regions. The country's air forces and air defense forces, operational command, missile forces and artillery, as well as support forces will be taking part. The total number of reservists mobilized will not exceed one thousand, the ministry said.

In April, an inspection of the combat readiness of the Belarusian armed forces took place by order of President Alexander Lukashenko. The inspection covered a set of measures related to the mobilization of reservists, weapons supply and transition of military units to combat readiness. This stage ended with a brigade tactical exercise.