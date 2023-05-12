UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Tank Units Reinforcing State Border During Armed Forces Inspection - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Belarusian Tank Units Reinforcing State Border During Armed Forces Inspection - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Belarusian tank units have been deployed to reinforce the country's state border as part of the armed forces' readiness inspection, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Some tank platoons during the inspection are carrying out duties to strengthen the State Border of the Republic of Belarus," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement, noting that it has conducted a comprehensive inspection of the combat readiness of the Belarusian armed forces, during which its armed units organized protection and defense as well as engineering tasks in designated areas to mask weapons, military and special equipment.

The units also performed controlled firing from the T-72B tank, it added.

Earlier this month, the ministry announced another stage of the complex inspection that will include military bases in the Minsk, Hrodna and Brest regions. The country's air forces and air defense forces, operational command, missile forces and artillery, as well as support forces will be taking part. The total number of reservists mobilized will not exceed one thousand, the ministry said.

In April, an inspection of the combat readiness of the Belarusian armed forces took place by order of President Alexander Lukashenko. The inspection covered a set of measures related to the mobilization of reservists, weapons supply and transition of military units to combat readiness. This stage ended with a brigade tactical exercise.

Related Topics

Firing Hrodna Brest Minsk Belarus Tank April Border From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution on new Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mo ..

44 minutes ago
 Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden ..

Hina Rabbani to undertake official visit to Sweden tomorrow

49 minutes ago
 Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Kh ..

Court's decision is nothing but an NRO to Imran Khan, says PM Shehbaz

52 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency again ..

Federal cabinet decides not to show leniency against miscreants

56 minutes ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in ..

IHC restrains police from arresting Imran Khan in any new case till May 17

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.