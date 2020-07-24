Belarusian Transport Ministry Says Russia Not Yet Accepting Offer to Resume Air Travel

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Belarusian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that Russia had not yet accepted its offer to resume regular air travel, which currently remains suspended over the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Russian government announced the resumption of air travel with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania from August 1.

"As for the resumption of air travel with the Republic of Belarus, the aviation department has sent a letter to Rosaviatsiya [Russian Federal Air Transport Agency] on the possibility to resume the air travel in the near future, the department has also held consultations with Rosaviatsiya. The issue is being coordinated, we have not received any response to the letter," the Belarusian Transport Ministry said.