UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Transport Ministry Says Russia Not Yet Accepting Offer To Resume Air Travel

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Belarusian Transport Ministry Says Russia Not Yet Accepting Offer to Resume Air Travel

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Belarusian Transport Ministry told Sputnik on Friday that Russia had not yet accepted its offer to resume regular air travel, which currently remains suspended over the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the Russian government announced the resumption of air travel with the United Kingdom, Turkey and Tanzania from August 1.

"As for the resumption of air travel with the Republic of Belarus, the aviation department has sent a letter to Rosaviatsiya [Russian Federal Air Transport Agency] on the possibility to resume the air travel in the near future, the department has also held consultations with Rosaviatsiya. The issue is being coordinated, we have not received any response to the letter," the Belarusian Transport Ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey United Kingdom Belarus Tanzania August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

3 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

41 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

3 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.