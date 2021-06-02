Belarusian Troops Leave for Trilateral Drills in Russia - Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) A hundred of Belarusian troops left for Russia this week ahead of a trilateral exercise that is rotated annually between Russia, Serbia and Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Some 100 members of the 103rd Airborne Guards Brigade departed for Novorossiysk on May 31, 2021 to take part in the Russian-Belarusian-Serbian tactical games, codenamed Slavic Brotherhood 2021," a statement read.

The exercise will be conducted at the Rayevsky training grounds in southwestern Russia from June 8-19. It will ensure that the allied nations are ready to operate together when responding to terrorist threats. Troops will drill landing, airdrop equipment, overcome water obstacles and hold live-fire exercises.