MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Belarusian police saw a photo of Roman Protasevich in Minsk on another blogger's Telegram and moved to detain him, Belarusian state tv broadcaster said Sunday.

The country's interior ministry confirmed the detention of Protasevich earlier in the day. He was on board a Ryanair plane, which, en route from Athens to Vilnius, had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat. The threat turned out to be fake.

According to the state broadcaster, Protasevich's friend took a photo of him at the airport in Minsk, sent it to Anton Motolko ” a blogger who was designated by Minsk as someone involved in terrorist activities. Motolko published the photo, which tipped off the police.

Protasevich is a founder of Telegram channel Nexta, which was labeled extremist by Minsk. He is on Belarus' wanted list on suspicion of organizing mass protests. In Belarus, he may be facing up to 15 years in prison.