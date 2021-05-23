UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian TV Says Police Detained Protasevich In Minsk Based On Another Blogger's Posts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Belarusian TV Says Police Detained Protasevich in Minsk Based on Another Blogger's Posts

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) Belarusian police saw a photo of Roman Protasevich in Minsk on another blogger's Telegram and moved to detain him, Belarusian state tv broadcaster said Sunday.

The country's interior ministry confirmed the detention of Protasevich earlier in the day. He was on board a Ryanair plane, which, en route from Athens to Vilnius, had to make an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat. The threat turned out to be fake.

According to the state broadcaster, Protasevich's friend took a photo of him at the airport in Minsk, sent it to Anton Motolko ” a blogger who was designated by Minsk as someone involved in terrorist activities. Motolko published the photo, which tipped off  the police.

Protasevich is a founder of Telegram channel Nexta, which was labeled extremist by Minsk. He is on Belarus' wanted list on suspicion of organizing mass protests. In Belarus, he may be facing up to 15 years in prison.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Interior Ministry Minsk Athens Vilnius Belarus May Sunday TV From Airport

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Executive Co ..

6 minutes ago

21 minutes ago

Hope Probe set to commence two-year science missio ..

36 minutes ago

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

2 hours ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

3 hours ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.