Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Two Belarusian sisters missing after going climbing in central Turkey were found alive on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The 36-year-old twins set off to climb the 3,771-metre (12,372-feet) Kizilkaya Peak on Saturday and had been expected back at their base camp on Monday.

Kizilkaya Peak is located between the two central provinces of Nigde and Kayseri.

The Belarusian embassy confirmed to AFP they had been missing.

Mountain rescue teams involved in the search for the two mountaineers found them alive in the Kayseri province, governor Gokmen Cicek said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The twins were in good health, he added.