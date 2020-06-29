Belarusian, UK General Staff Heads Discuss Military Cooperation Between Countries - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Alexander Volfovich and Chief of the UK Defense Staff Nick Carter have discussed the prospects of military cooperation between the countries during phone talks initiated by the United Kingdom, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"[The parties] have discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the negotiations focused on the further development of cooperation in the field of peacekeeping.

During the talks, Volfovich thanked the UK for the assistance it provided to the main military clinical medical center of the Belarusian armed forces in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, expressed support and solidarity in combating COVID-19.

In mid-May, Military Attache at the UK embassy in Belarus Timothy Wight-Boycott donated 2,000 Belarusian-made protective overalls to the main military clinical medical center of the Belarusian armed forces as part of measures to curb the pandemic.