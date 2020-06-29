UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian, UK General Staff Heads Discuss Military Cooperation Between Countries - Minsk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Belarusian, UK General Staff Heads Discuss Military Cooperation Between Countries - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Alexander Volfovich and Chief of the UK Defense Staff  Nick Carter have discussed the prospects of military cooperation between the countries during phone talks initiated by the United Kingdom, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"[The parties] have discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the negotiations focused on the further development of cooperation in the field of peacekeeping.

During the talks, Volfovich thanked the UK for the assistance it provided to the main military clinical medical center of the Belarusian armed forces in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, expressed support and solidarity in combating COVID-19.

In mid-May, Military Attache at the UK embassy in Belarus Timothy Wight-Boycott donated 2,000 Belarusian-made protective overalls to the main military clinical medical center of the Belarusian armed forces as part of measures to curb the pandemic.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Belarus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAEâ€™s leader ..

42 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

57 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

57 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Development of agriculture sector govt's top prior ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.