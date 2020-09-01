Belarusian, US Diplomats Discuss Post-Election Situation in Belarus, Bilateral Relations

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko and Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Minsk Jeffrey Giauque discussed the post-election situation in the republic and relations between Minsk and Washington, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On September 1, 2020, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko met with US Charge d'Affaires in Belarus Jeffrey Giauque. During the conversation, the parties discussed the post-election situation in Belarus and the state of affairs in Belarusian-US relations," the statement says.