Belarusian, Vietnamese Foreign Ministers Exchange Views On Ukrainian Conflict Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 10:18 PM

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in a phone conversation with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son discussed the interaction of the two countries in the international arena, as well as resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son... The sides exchanged views on the situation and prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

The two also discussed the current state and trends of bilateral relations, regional affairs and interaction in international platforms.

"The parties emphasized the traditionally high level of cooperation between Belarus and Vietnam and reaffirmed their mutual interest in maintaining the positive dynamics of bilateral relations in various fields," the statement read.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

