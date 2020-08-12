UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Women Hold Peaceful Rally Against Police Violence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:18 PM

Belarusian Women Hold Peaceful Rally Against Police Violence

A group of women dressed in white lined up on Wednesday in downtown Minsk to protest against police violence during the dispersal of civil protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A group of women dressed in white lined up on Wednesday in downtown Minsk to protest against police violence during the dispersal of civil protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The rally began in the first half of the day in downtown Minsk in front of the Komarovsky market. The women, many of them holding flowers and white heart-shaped postcards, called for the release of everyone who was detained during the protests.

The group of women then marched towards the National academy of Sciences of Belarus, located two kilometers (1.

2 miles) away from the market. Several police officers are observing the demonstration, but are not interfering, according to the correspondent.

Mass protests began across Belarus on Sunday evening after the official results of the presidential election showed incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko's landslide victory with over 80 percent of the vote. Some 5,000 people have been detained during the demonstrations, according to the Interior Ministry.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Interior Ministry Vote Minsk Belarus Women Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.