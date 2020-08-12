Belarusian Women Hold Peaceful Rally Against Police Violence

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A group of women dressed in white lined up on Wednesday in downtown Minsk to protest against police violence during the dispersal of civil protests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

The rally began in the first half of the day in downtown Minsk in front of the Komarovsky market. The women, many of them holding flowers and white heart-shaped postcards, called for the release of everyone who was detained during the protests.

The group of women then marched towards the National academy of Sciences of Belarus, located two kilometers (1.

2 miles) away from the market. Several police officers are observing the demonstration, but are not interfering, according to the correspondent.

Mass protests began across Belarus on Sunday evening after the official results of the presidential election showed incumbent leader Alexander Lukashenko's landslide victory with over 80 percent of the vote. Some 5,000 people have been detained during the demonstrations, according to the Interior Ministry.