Belarusians File Case In Germany Against 'torture' By Lukashenko Regime: Lawyers

Berlin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A group of Belarusians has filed a criminal complaint in Germany against President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his regime for crimes against humanity, lawyers representing them said Wednesday.

Acting on behalf of "torture victims", the lawyers have submitted a complaint to Federal prosecutors in Karlsruhe against Lukashenko "and other Belarusian security officers", they said in a statement.

