Belarusians Rallying Outside Polish Consulate Against Hostile Policy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Belarusian citizens are rallying outside the Polish consulate in the city of Grodno against what they consider an aggressive policy on Warsaw's part, media reported on Wednesday.

Hundreds of Belarusians, including veterans, elderly and young people, gathered in front of the Polish consulate in Grodno to express their disagreement with perceived hostility on the Polish government's part, the Belarusian broadcaster ONT reported.

The demonstrators are holding posters reading "Warsaw's policy is a threat to peace in Europe," "Belarusians and Poles should not fight" and chanting slogans "As long as we are united, we are invincible."