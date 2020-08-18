UrduPoint.com
Belarusians Should Resolve Country's Problems Without Foreign Interference - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Russia emphasized during the closed UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Tuesday that only the Belarusian people should resolve their country's problems without any foreign interference, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a statement.

"[Estonia and the United States] insisted on discussing situation in Belarus in AOB [Any Other Business] of UNSC consultations today," Polyanskiy said via Twitter. "While indicating that it's an internal issue of this country and not a matter to be discussed in Security Council, Russia stressed that only Belarusians themselves should resolve the problems of their country without any foreign interference and meddling."

