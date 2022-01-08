(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian troops, part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s peacekeeping force, began guarding military assets in Kazakhstan on Saturday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Belarusian troops, part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)'s peacekeeping force, began guarding military assets in Kazakhstan on Saturday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"The military contingent of the Belarusian peacekeeping force took up their duties guarding several key infrastructure assets in Kazakhstan," a statement read.

The ministry said that Belarusian personnel were not involved in security operations underway in parts of Kazakhstan to quell violent protests.