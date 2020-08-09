UrduPoint.com
Belarus's Lukashenko Leads In Presidential Poll With 82% - Electoral Body

Faizan Hashmi 60 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Belarus's Lukashenko Leads in Presidential Poll With 82% - Electoral Body

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is leading the vote count in Sunday's election with 82 percent, the national electoral body said after counting ballots in five regions.

His main opposition challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won roughly 5 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said.

A exit poll conducted by Belarus-24 television channel gave the incumbent 79.7 percent of the vote, and 6.8 percent to Tikhanovskaya. She is trailed by Hanna Kanapatskaya with 2.3 percent, Andrei Dmitriev with 1.1 percent and Sergei Cherechen with 0.9 percent.

More Stories From World

