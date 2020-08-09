MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is leading the vote count in Sunday's election with 82 percent, the national electoral body said after counting ballots in five regions.

His main opposition challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won roughly 5 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission said.

A exit poll conducted by Belarus-24 television channel gave the incumbent 79.7 percent of the vote, and 6.8 percent to Tikhanovskaya. She is trailed by Hanna Kanapatskaya with 2.3 percent, Andrei Dmitriev with 1.1 percent and Sergei Cherechen with 0.9 percent.