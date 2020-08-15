(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rejected on Saturday the offer by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to mediate between his government and the opposition.

Lithuanian President Gintanas Nauseda warned on Wednesday that Belarus faced sanctions if its government did not end a crackdown on protests sparked by last Sunday's election, which saw Lukashenko secure a sixth term in office.

"We have a normal government that was created in line with the constitution. We don't need a foreign government or mediators. I don't want to offend the leaders of these republics but you should deal with your own mess," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president, who spoke at a Defense Ministry meeting, criticized attempts by other countries to create a government-in-exile for Belarus.

This comes a day after his main challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, announced the creation of a coordination council that would oversee the transfer of power in Belarus. The ex-presidential candidate fled to Lithuania on Tuesday.

"Nothing will come out of this. We will not give the country away. We will say in control of the situation," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

He added that Belarus's location in the "center of Europe" meant that the country needed to remain alert and "ready to response to any challenges."