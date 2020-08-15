UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus's Lukashenko Rejects Mediation Offer From Neighbors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Belarus's Lukashenko Rejects Mediation Offer From Neighbors

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rejected on Saturday the offer by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to mediate between his government and the opposition.

Lithuanian President Gintanas Nauseda warned on Wednesday that Belarus faced sanctions if its government did not end a crackdown on protests sparked by last Sunday's election, which saw Lukashenko secure a sixth term in office.

"We have a normal government that was created in line with the constitution. We don't need a foreign government or mediators. I don't want to offend the leaders of these republics but you should deal with your own mess," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president, who spoke at a Defense Ministry meeting, criticized attempts by other countries to create a government-in-exile for Belarus.

This comes a day after his main challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, announced the creation of a coordination council that would oversee the transfer of power in Belarus. The ex-presidential candidate fled to Lithuania on Tuesday.

"Nothing will come out of this. We will not give the country away. We will say in control of the situation," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the state news agency Belta.

He added that Belarus's location in the "center of Europe" meant that the country needed to remain alert and "ready to response to any challenges."

Related Topics

Election Europe Alert Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

31 minutes ago

Pak, Kashmir expatriates celebrate Independence Da ..

1 minute ago

Street library inaugurates in Lyari

1 minute ago

Russia produces first batch of virus vaccine: mini ..

1 minute ago

Tour contenders Kruijswijk, Buchmann crash out of ..

1 minute ago

Klopp wins Premier League manager of the season

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.