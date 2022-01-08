UrduPoint.com

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Saturday morning to discuss the situation in the Central Asian country, a news outlet close to Lukashenko's press office said.

The Telegram channel Pul Pervogo said that the two leaders considered their next steps. Belarus has sent troops to Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping mission spearheaded by the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

