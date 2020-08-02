MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will address the nation and the parliament on August 4, the day after lower and upper houses begin their sessions, spokeswoman Natalia Eismont said on Sunday.

In late July, the country's legal information website said that on August 3 the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic would hold a special session to hear the president's annual address, and review other issues. Later, there were reports about changing the date, with some claiming the address was rescheduled for August 4 and others saying it was postponed indefinitely.

"There have been no rescheduling. As planned, on August 3, both houses will open their sessions. The deputies and senators will resolve procedural issues and review the current agenda... And on the next day, August 4, the head of state will address the people and the National Assembly, as planned," Eismont said, according to the state-run Belta news agency.

The Belarusian president traditionally delivers his annual address in the spring, focusing on key political, economic, and social issues. This year, however, the address was postponed over the COVID-19 pandemic.