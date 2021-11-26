UrduPoint.com

Belarus's Lukashenko Visits Migrant Centre Near Polish Border

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 02:45 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday visited a centre for the hundreds of migrants that remain in Belarus after attempting to cross into the EU via the Polish border, state news agency Belta said.

"The migrants have gathered round the president, greeting him with applause," Belta said, also publishing photos of Lukashenko meeting with members of the Red Cross.

