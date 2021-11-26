President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday visited a centre for the hundreds of migrants that remain in Belarus after attempting to cross into the EU via the Polish border, state news agency Belta said

"The migrants have gathered round the president, greeting him with applause," Belta said, also publishing photos of Lukashenko meeting with members of the Red Cross.