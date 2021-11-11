Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday vowed to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with EU member Poland

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday vowed to respond to any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with EU member Poland.

"If they impose additional sanctions on us.

.. we must respond," Lukashenko said in comments carried by state news agency Belta, suggesting Belarus could shut off gas transiting from Russia to the European Union through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.