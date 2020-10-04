UrduPoint.com
Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During Saturday's Unsanctioned Protests- Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 03:00 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Belarusian security forces have detained 11 people who participated in unsanctioned protests in the city of Minsk on Saturday, the press service of the capital's police department told Sputnik.

"They [security forces] detained 11 protesters," a representative from the police department said.

No journalists were among those who were detained during the latest day of protests in the Belarusian capital, the police representative added.

A series of unsanctioned opposition protests have been held across Belarus in the weeks that have followed the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office by a landslide.

The Belarusian opposition has rejected the results of the vote and staged protests regularly on weekends.

